SCTCC Green and Black World Series

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES GREEN AND BLACK WORLD SERIES

GAME No. 4

BLACK 17 GREEN 10

The Black defeated the Green, they out hit them nine to eight, including four doubles and they were aided by eight walks. They had three big innings, they put up four in the first, four in the third and four in the sixth innings. The game was played in Kimball and the rain shorten to six innings. Righty Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins HS started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six runs, seven hits and he issued two walks. Kade Swenson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Fuchs from Rocori HS issued a pair of walks and Nick Krautkramer threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black was led on offense by Ben Rothstein, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs. He earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Clay Faber went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Connor Morrissey went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hayden Frank from STMA HS went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, scored a pair of runs and he was credited for two RBIs. Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Hindermannearned a walk, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Landen Nieman from Eden Valley-Watkins HS scored three runs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Bode from Little Falls HS had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Green was Righty Carson McCain from Eden Valley-Watkins HS, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four walks and five runs. Jonah Schneider threw 2/3 of an inning he gave up a hit, two walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kayden Swenson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout and Brady Flicek faced one batter.

The Green offense was led by Max Reis, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Kinnick Christenson went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carson McCain went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Skoog went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Reece Berberich from Little Falls HS went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Dam had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Griffin Dosan had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, scored a run and he was credited for two RBIs. Nate Zander earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Flicek scored a run.