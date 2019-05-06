SCTCC Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team ran their winning streak to 20 games with a handful of wins over the weekend. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

STCC CYCLONES 21 MESABI RANGE CTC NORSEMAN 6

The Cyclones collected sixteen hits, including four extra base hits, to give their pitching staff a great deal of support. Freshman right hander Yadiel Rolon from Manuel Cruz Madeira of Ciara, Puerto Rico started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Freshman right hander Cordell Lazer from Sauk Rapids High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cyclones had seven players with multi-hit games, one of their leaders included their returning All American Luis Massa, a sophomore from Republic of CR High School o San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. He went 3 for 3 with a double for three big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Freshman Gabriel Romero from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida went 2 for 2 with a double for three big RBI’s. Freshman Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 3 for 5 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Freshman Jordan Mercado from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 2 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Freshman Bryan Ferreira from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman Daniel Mendoza from Colegio San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico went 1 for 2 with a big home run for a pair of RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sophomore Brady Burgau from Alexandria Area High School went 2 for 4 and he earned three walks. Freshman Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 2 for 2 with a double. Sophomore Logan Aleshire for St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 3 for 3 RBI’s. Freshman Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Freshman Edmanuelly Gomez from Republic of Costa Rica High School of Caguas, Puerto Rico went 1 for 2. Freshman Eddi Torres from Antonio Luchetti Vocational High School of Bareloneta, Puerto Rico went 1 for 1.

The Mesabi Range starting pitcher, Kody LIndgren was their pitcher of record. Isaiah Umbreit went 2 for 2 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and Tom Norman went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Brad MacDougall went 1 for 3 for a RBI, Blake Warner went 1 for 2 and Joe Wenzel went 1 for 3.

STCC CYCLONES 11 MESABI RANGE CTC NORSEMAN 0

The Cyclones got twelve hits, including four extra base hits, to give starting pitcher Brad White support. A sophomore right hander from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas, threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up no hits, issued three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Cyclones collected four extra base hits, led by a pair of sophomores. First baseman, Logan Aleshire went 3 for 4 with home run and a double for four big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Center fielder Luis Massa went 3 for 4 with a double for one RBI. Shortstop Jordan Mercado went 1 for 4 with a double and the versatile Will Funk went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk. Second baseman Brady Burgau went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Third baseman Bryan Ferreira earned a walk and he had a stolen base and DH Daniel Mendoza was credited with a RBI. The Cyclones catcher Cole Wellman from New Ulm High School was credited with a pair of RBI’s. Pinch Hitter Tanner Blommer went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Gabriel Romero went 1 for 3.

The Norseman’s Kyle Peterson was their starting pitcher and the pitcher of record.

STCC CYCLONES 17 MESABI RANGE CTC NORSEMAN 2 (5 Innings)

The Cyclones collected seventeen hits, six extra base hits, this gave their pitchers a great deal of support. Freshman right hander Ronaldo Fernandez from Hialeah High School of Florida started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win, Ronaldo gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Freshman lefty Michael Ulland from Champlin Park High School threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

Six Cyclones had multi-hit games led by Luis Massa, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBI’s and Will Funk went 2 for 3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBI’s and one stolen base. Big Daniel Mendoza went 2 for 2 with a home run for two RBI’s and Jordan Mercado went 3 or 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Gabriel Romero went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s. Cole Wellman went 2 for 3 and Bryan Ferreira went 2 for 3. Edmanuelly Gomez went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and Leo Gonzalez went 1 for 1 with a double. Brady Burgau went 1 for 1 and he scored a run and Luis Perez went 1 for 1.

The Norseman’s Tom Norman was their starting and pitcher of record. Matthew Salutes went 1 for 2, Jarod Opsahl went 1 for 2 and Brad MacCougal went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s.

STCC CYCLONES 12 MESABI RANGE CTC NORSEMAN 2

The Cyclones collected thirteen hits, including eight extra base hits, giving the Cyclones a great deal of support. Freshman right hander Grant Ludwig started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Freshman right hander Eli Backes from Rocori High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sophomore right hander Cole Wellmann from New Ulm High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones had five players with multi-hit games; led by Big Daniel Mendoza, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and Logan Aleshire went 3 for 3 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Jordan Mercado went 3 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Leo Gonzalez went 2 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luis Mass went 2 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a two runs and Bryan Ferreira had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Burgau went 1 for 3 with a triple and he scored a run, Tony Babrowski went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Luis Perez went 1 for 1 and Will Funk earned a walk.

The Norseman’s Brady MacDougal was their starting and pitcher of record. Blake Werner went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s.

Upcoming games:

Wednesday May 8 th

At Anoka Ramsey CC (DH) (2:00/4:00)

Friday May 9 th

At Ridgewater CC (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Saturday May 10 th

Ridgewater CC (DH) (1:00/3:00) Faber Field