SCTCC Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team faced off with Fergus Falls for four games over the weekend. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCTCC CYCLONES 9 MN STATE CCT FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 4

The Cyclones collected eleven hits, this was plenty of support for the Cyclones deep pitching staff. Lefty, sophomore Hunter Malachek from Maple Lake High School started on the mound. He thew one inning, he faced three batters. Freshman right hander Ronaldo Fernandez from Hialeah High School of Florida, thru 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Sophomore right hander Benjamin Negron Declet from Christian Militär Academy of Bega Alta, Puerto Rico, threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn a save, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones Gabriel Romero a freshman from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida had a good game. He went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk a freshman from Sauk Centre High School continues swing a hot bat, he went 3 for 4 for a pair of RBI’s and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann a sophomore from New Ulm High School went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Bryan Ferreira a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 1 for a pair of RBI’s. Nathan Pereira a sophomore from Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he did scored a run. Joselito Baez Jr a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire a sophomore from St. Cloud Hight School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Eric Salveson was their pitcher of record. Jake Dykhoff led the Spartans offense, he went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tom Magnusson went 1 for 3 and he walked, Matt Pietsch went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Ryan Schmitz went 1 for3 and he walked and Rory Drewes was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice.

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 MN STATE CCT FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 2

The Cyclones collected eight hits, that was enough support for the Cyclones pitchers. Right handed sophomore Brad White of Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas, started on the mound. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, he issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Right handed sophomore Austin Gohl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School, threw the final inning in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Cyclones right fielder Joselito Baez Jr was one of the offensive leaders, he went 2 for 3 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. DH Luis Massa from the Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico went 1 for 3 for a RBI.

Second baseman, Nathan Pereira went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Catcher Cole Wellmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gabriel Romero went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he score a run. First baseman, Logan Aleshire went 1 for 3 and shortstop Jordan Mercado went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Center fielder Will Funk was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and third baseman Bryan Ferreira had a sacrifice bunt.

The Spartans, Matt Hagen was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. Ryan Schmitz went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he walked and Jake Dykhoff went 1 for 2 and he walked. Cody Arlt went 1 for 4 and Tom Magnusson went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks.

April 28

Game #3

SCTCC CYCLONES 2 MN STATE CCT FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1

The Cyclones defeated the Spartan in a great pitching dual, as the Cyclones collected just five hits. That was just enough for freshman right hander Yadiel Rolon, from Manuel Cruz Madeira of Ciara, Puerto Rico. He threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, issued threw three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

Joselito Baez Jr a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 3 for a big RBI. Gabriel Romero a freshman from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida went 1 for 3 with a double for a big RBI. Luis Massa, a sophomore from Republic of CR High School of San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Nathan Pereira a sophomore form Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida went 2 for 2 and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher, Jake Dykhoff was their pitcher of record. Cody Arlt went 2 for 4 with a double, Austin Oetter went 1 for 2 with a home run and he walked and Eric Salveson went 1 for 3.

Game #4

SCTCC CYCLONES 7 MN STATE CCT FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Cyclones collected eleven hits, that was plenty of support for crafty right handed sophomore Logan Aleshire from St. Cloud Tech High School. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Ulland a 6’6” lefty, a freshman from Champlin Park High threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a pair of hits.

One of the Cyclones leaders on offense, was their shortstop Jordan Mercado. He went 3 for 3 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Second baseman Nathan Pereira went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored one run. The Cyclones third baseman, Bryan Ferreira, went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run. The Cyclones DH Gabriel Romero went 1 for 3 with a RBI and first baseman big Daniel Mendoza went 2 for 3 and he scored a pair of runs. Cyclones right fielder Joselito Baez Jr went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Center fielder Luis Massa went 1 for 4 and Carlos Gomez executed a perfect sacrifice bunt. Will Funk in a pinch hitting role was hit by a pitch and Tanner Blommer scored a run.

The Spartans Devin Bush started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. Tom Magnusson went 1 for3 and Ryan Schmitz went 1 for 3. Austin Oetter went 1 for 3, Rory Drewes went 1 for 2 and Cody Arlt went 1 for 2.

Upcoming games for the Cyclones:

Wednesday May 1 st

Central Lakes Community College Brainerd @ Cyclones (DH) (1:00/3:00)\

Saturday May 4 th

At Mesabi Range CTC (DH) (12:00/3:00)

Sunday May 5 th

Mesabi Ranger CTC @ Cyclones (DH) (1:00/3:00)