SCTCC Baseball Update

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 PENN STATE HAZELTON 2

The Cylcones were happy to be back on the field in sunny Florida, where they opened their season with a big win over Hazelton. The Cyclones, Ronaldo Fernanadez, a freshman right hander from Hialeah High School of Florida started on the mound. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded 12 strikeouts, to earn the win. Cordell Lazer, a freshman right hander from Sauk Rapids High School, threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense collected ten hits, Daniel Mendoza, a 6’2” 260 pound freshman from Ana J. Candelas of Ciada, Puerto Rico. Daniel went 1 for 2 with a triple for two big RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Joselito Baez Jr. a 6’4 freshman from Everglades High School of Florida went 2 for 4 with two doubles for one RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Aleshire, a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk, a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 2 he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luis Massa, a sophomore from Voc. Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Brandon Puig a freshman from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida went 1 for 1 with a RBI. Carlos Gomez a sophomore from U.E.I Juan Crisostomo Falcon of Barcelona went 1 for 3. Hunter Malachek a sophomore from Maple Lake High School went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Edmanuelly Gomez a freshman fromESC Sup. Voc. De Costa of Puerto Rico earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Florida earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Hazelton, Scott Shamany was the pitcher of record. Scott Shamany went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Colin Staufer went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 DELTA COLLEGE PIONEERS 5

The Cyclones in their second game of the day did fall behind early in the game, but they put togather a couple of rallies to defeat the Pioneers 11-5. Yadiel Torres a freshman right hander from Manuel Cruz Madeira Puerto Rico started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered eleven hits, gave up five runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies collected eleven hits, Gabriel Romero a freshman from Ronald Reagan High School of Florida had a big game, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado had a big game, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Luis Massa, the Cyclones Center fielder, went 1 for 4 with a homer run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Leo Gonzalez a freshman from WP Davidson High School of Georgia went 1 for 1 with a home run for two RBI’s. The Cyclones big first baseman, Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Anthony Bobrowksi a sophomore from Hill Murray High School went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Luis Perez a freshman from Angel de la Guarda VZ went 1 for 3 and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting picher, Carson Longstreth was their pitcher of record. Carson Longstreth went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Matt Fisher went 2 for 4 and he scored a run.

NIAGARA COUNTY COLLEGE 8 SCTCC CYCLONES 2

The Cyclones ran into a very good pitcher start on the mound for the Timberwolves, Joe Barberio, he shut them down for six innings. Joe earned the win with his solid performance. Vincent Chiarenza went 3 for 3 with three doubles, Bryan Rivera went 2 for 4 with a triple for a RBI. Troy Banks went 1 for 4 with 2 RBI’s and Will Lorrence went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. The Crew from Sanborn, New York handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.

The Cylcones, Austin Gohl, a right hander from Sartell High School started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Ulland, a lefty from Champlin Park High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones only collected two hits for the game, Jordan Mercado went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Leo Gonzalez went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Daniel Mendoza had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Logan Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Puig earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 NIAGARA COUNTY COLLEGE 4

The Cyclones rebounded from the their to the TImberwolves, they did have to come from behind to earn the win. They scored two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to hang for the win. Brad White, a right handed sophomore from Alief Hasting High School of Texas started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Malachek, a left handed sophomore from Maple Lake High School threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued three walks and he record three strikeouts.

The offense collected nine hits, including three extra base hits to support their pitchers. Daniel Mendoza, the Cyclones DH went 1 for 2 with a double for two big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gabriel Romero, the Cyclones left fielder went 2 for 3 with a huge triple for four big RBI’s. Leo Gonzalez, the Cyclones right fielder went 1 for 3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado, the Cyclones shortstop, went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Luis Massa the Cyclones centerfielder, went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Will Funk, the Cyclones second baseman went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and the Cyclone first baseman, Logan Aleshire earned a walk.

The TImberwolves starting pictcher, Keegan Ernest was the pitcher of record. Joe Barberio went 1 for 4 with a RBI and Kyle LaPlant went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Sam Mullen went 1 for 2 for a RBI for the Sanborn, New York team.

