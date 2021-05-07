SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONE BASEBALL REPORT

CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 3 SCTCC CYCLONES 3

The Cyclones were defeated by their Central Division rivals the Raiders in the first of their double header. Preston Rocheleau started on the mound for the Raiders, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Davian King threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Martin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and a walk. Jonathan Lerma threw one inning in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nolan Notch closed it out, he threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders were led on offense by Jack Suska, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Phillip Zynda went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Gunnar Wicklund went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Jake Kapphan went 1 for 3, Mason Argir went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Eli Roberts had a pair of stolen bases.

The Cyclones starting pitcher Dylan Haskamp threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Cyclones were led on offense by Brandon Puig, he went 2 for 2 and he earned a walk. Drew Beier went 1 for 4 with a double and Dylan Haskamp went 1 for 4 and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Solis went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Jake Fietz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Erik Holloman earned a pair of walks, Marcus Cantu earned a walk and Preston Schlegel scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 CENTRAL LAKES AREA RAIDERS 4

The Cyclones did come back to win game two of their double header with the Raiders. Their starting pitcher Christian Lessman, a freshman righty from New London-Spicer High School threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Ochoa, a freshman lefty from Oak Forest, Illinois threw two innings in relief and he recorded two strikeouts to close it out.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Drew Beier, he went 1 for 2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Brandon Puig went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Marcus Cantu went 1 for 3 for three RBIs and Jackson Peter went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Carter Beck went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Jake Frietz was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a

run. Erik Holloman and Carter Block both scored a run, Jackson Geislinger scored a pair of runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher Mason Argir threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Dorseif threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Jensen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five runs and he issued four walks.

The Raiders offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI, had had a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Kapsner went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Phillip Zynda went 1 for 3 with a double. Adam Braun went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Kyle Baker went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Jack Suska was credited for a RBI and Rylee Rausch scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday May 8th

Rochester Community and Tech College Yellowjackets

2:00/4:30 @ Rochester

PLAYOFFS WILL FOLLOW THOSE GAME