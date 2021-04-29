SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONE BASEBALL REPORT

(Wednesday April 28th)

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 5

The Cyclones won a pair very good games over their Central Division rivals the Raiders. The Cyclones had seven very timely hits, including a triple and a double. They put up six big runs in the ninth inning to come from behind for the win. Dylan Haskamp, sophomore righty from Sauk Centre High School started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recored four strikeouts. Grant Ludwig sophomore right from Paynesville High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cyclones offense was led by Marcus Cantu a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1 for 5 for 2 RBI’s and Jackson Peter a freshman from BBE High School went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory Texas went 2 for 4 with a triple and Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School went 2 for 4, with a walk and he scored a run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 1 for 3, with a walk and he scored a run, Zeke Hass a freshman from Easton, Colorado was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School earned a walk and he scored once.

The Raiders starting pitcher Preston Rocheleau from Pierz High School threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jon Lerma, he played in the Clearwater fall league, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Gunner Wicklund from Brainerd High School went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Phillip Zynda went 2 for 5 for a RBI and Mason Argir from Brainerd High School went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s. Jack Suska from Pierz High School went 2 for 4 and he scored once and Adam Braun from Buffalo High School was credited with a RBI. Kyle Baker went 1 for 5 and Jake Kapphahn from Little Falls High School went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Eli Roberts from Brainerd High School, Hunter Wicklund from Brainerd High School and Ryley Rauch from Pierz High School all scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 4 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE RAIDERS 3

The Cyclones got their second big win of the day over their Central Division rivals the Raiders. They collected eight timely hits and played good defense to

give their pitchers good support. Christian Lessman a freshman from New London-Spicer High School started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grady Fuchs a freshman from Paynesville High School threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest, Illinois threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Cyclones offense was led by Erik Holloman, Cyclone shortstop, went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Zeke Hass, Cyclone left fielder, went 1 for 5 for a RBI and Brandon Puig, Cyclone catcher, went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Anthony Rodriquez, Cyclones second baseman went 1 for 4 with a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Peter, Cyclones third baseman went 1 for4 and Drew Beier, Cyclones right fielder went 1 for 5. Carter Beck, Cyclones center fielder, went 1 for 2 with a walk and Michael Solis went 1 for 2. Frank Fernandez earned a walk and he scored once and Dylan Haskamp earned a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher Deavion King threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Baker threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Jack Suska, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Mason Argir went 1 for 4 with a double. Reese Kapsner from Pierz High School was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Phillip Zynda, Gunner Wicklund and Hunter Wicklund all went 1 for 4. Nolan Notch from Kimball High School went 1 for 4 and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk.

CURRENT STANDINGS:

Central Divison

SCTCC 6-0 14-1

Fergus Falls 2-4 7-14

Northland 0-0 1-7

Central Lakes 0-4 8-9

UPCOMING GAMES:

Saturday May 1st

At Northland Community College

1:00/3:30

Sunday May 2nd

At Northland Community College

1:00/3:00