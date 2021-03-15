SCTCC Baseball Update

HIBBING COMMUNITY COLLEGE CARDINALS vs. ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

March 11th (Thursday) US BANK STADIUM

HCC CARDINALS 10 SCTCC CYCLONES 9

The Cardinals collected eight hits, including three doubles to defeat the Cyclones in their season openers. JD Cuningham started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Levi Sweere threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he issued three walks. Cory Wolters earned the save with one inning of relief. Their offense was led by Colton Cobb, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Herpel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Wills went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Robert Rodriquez went 1-for-4 for a pair of RBI’s and Sean Bonner went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had two walks. Carter Pikhard went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Yadiel Boe went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.\

The Cyclones starting pitcher Sam Ochoa, a freshman lefty from Oak Forest, Illinois threw 2/3 of an inning and gave up two hits. Grady Fuchs a freshman right hander from Paynesville High School threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig a sophomore right hander from Paynesville High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued three walks. Tanner Blommer a freshman right hander from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclone offense was led by Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Elrosa-Brooten High School, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Puig a freshman from Hialeah, Florida went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and two RBI’s. Marcus Cantu a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-4 for a pair of RBI’s and he scored a run. Seke Haas a freshman from Easton, Colorado went 2 for-4 with two RBI’s and he scored a run. Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School earned a walk and Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School scored a run. Darnavus Martin a freshman from Deerfield Beach, Florida earned a pair of walks, Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School scored a run and Joel Rivera Rivera a freshman from Aibonito, Puerto Rico scored a run.