SCTCC Baseball Update

SCTC CYCLONES BASEBALL UPDATE

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 13 SCTCC 2

(Sunday April 6th/Mankato/1:00)

The Warriors defeated the Cyclones, they out hit them fourteen to six. They had three big innings, they put four runs in the first, four in second and five in the fourth. Their starting pitcher a lefty freshman Joe Liebl, threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Luke Jeseritz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Elliot Domagala went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, had a walk and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Geagio Fernandez was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Morris went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Garrett Kelly went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Jayce Althoff had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs.

The starting pitcher for the Cyclones was Sam Nistler a righty sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins HS. He threw two innings, gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nathan Zander a righty freshman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk. Kayden Swenson a righty, freshman threw one inning, he gave up six hits, five runs and one walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Danny Sanchez, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Reece Berberich went 1-for-1 with a pair of stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-2 with a double and Devan Meran had a walk. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 with a walk.

SCTCC 7 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

(Sunday April 6th/3:00)

The Cyclones defeated the central conference rivals the Warriors, they out hit them nine to eight. They collected a pair of doubles and a home run and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Griffin Dosan a righty sophomore threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Hindermann a righty sophomore threw three innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Max Reis, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein had a walk. Kinnick Christensen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Owen Hinderman was credited for a RBI. Devan Meran went 1-for-4, Luke Dam went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Gabrielson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Dominic Rose, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Carlson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks and Blake Siegel threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Sergio Fernandez, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mason Macziewski had a walk. Elliot Domagala went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Joe Liebl went 1-for-3. Andrew Prieve went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Blake Morris had walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and a stolen base. Luke Jeseritz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Max Athmann went 2-for-4.

SCTCC CYCLONES 7 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 6

(Monday April 7th/1:00)

The Cyclones defeated their Central Div. Rivals the Warriors, they out hit them 8-7. They collected three doubles, a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Hayden Frank a lefty, sophomore from STMA HS. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Truman Toenjes a righty sophomore from St. Cloud Tech HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Owen Hindermann a righty sophomore threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carson McCain went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Devan Meran went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Max Reis had a walk and a pair of stolen bases. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Reece Berberich had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Terrance Moody had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Owen Hindermann went 1-for-4.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Gabe Rohman a righty sophmore from NLS HS, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brock Davis lefty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kael Nelson a righty freshman threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Blake Morris, DC HS, went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and Brady Perleberg had a stolen base. Andrew Prieve went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Elliot Domagala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sergio Fernanadez from Willmar HS went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Dikken went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mason Macziewski went 1-for-4, Jayce Olthoff had a stolen base and a walk and Max Athmann from Paynesville HS had two walks, a stolen base and he scored run.

SCTCC vs. RIDGEWATER WARRIORS

(Monday April 7th/3:00)

The Cyclones defeated the Warriors of the four games in the weekend double headers. They out hit them twelve to two, they collected three doubles. They had three big innings, they put up four runs in the second and three in the third and three in the fourth. The starting pitcher was Evan Acheson a righty sophomore from Rocori HS. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones was led by Terrance Moody from SRR HS, went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank from STMA HS, went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Hindermann went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Carson McCain scored a run. Max Reis went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. Kinnick Christensen went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Dam was credited for a RBI. Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Devan Meran went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Brennan Fictum a righty freshman threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Almich a righty freshman from YME HS threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Warriors offense included Garrett Kelly, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a stolen base and Blake Sielge had a walk. Sergio Fernandez went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Mason Macziewski had a walk and Andrew Prieve was hit by a pitch.

SCTCC NEXT GAMES

Wednesday April 9th/Dick Putz

Century Woodducks 2:30/4:30

ANOKA RAMSEY RAMS 12 BRAINERD CL RAIDERS 5

(Sunday April 6th)

The Rams defeated their Central Div. CC rivals the Raiders, they were out hit twelve to nine. They did collect three doubles, a triple and a home run and a couple of big innings. Their starting pitcher was Craig Fierro righty freshman, he threw four innings, gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Piech a righty freshman threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Julian Compos a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rams offense was led by Cole Swift, he went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple for two RBIs, three walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Dylan Smith went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ty McGee went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch from Foley HS went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Anthony Mitchell went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Adamski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Corbin Lawrence went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Moser went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Gabe Ottmar had a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Sebastian Bark, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Quincy Jantz threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by John Cromwell, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Walters went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Daniel Miller went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base and Logan Huss was credited for a RBI. Taevyn Brown went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Guck scored a run. Atreya Marcelo went 1-for-3 and Quincy Jantz had a walk and a stolen base.

ANOKA RAMSEY RAMS 13 BRAINERD CL RAIDERS 2

(Sunday April 6th)

The Rams defeated the Raiders, as they out hit them twelve to two and they collected five doubles, a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Sawyer Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rams offense was led by Dylan Smith, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Ty McGee had two walks and a stolen base. Sam Poser went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Collin Tollefson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Swift went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs.

Gabe Ottmar went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Anthony Micheli went 1-for-1 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Nick Walker went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Isaiah Usher, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, three walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Asher Borle gave up two hits, six runs and two walks. Their offense included Daniel Miller, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for two RBIs and a walk. Ethan Guck went 1-for-3 and Taevyn Brown had two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Huss went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Justin Walters and Kaden Bellinger were both hit by a pitch.