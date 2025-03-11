SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH CC CYCLONES BASEBALL UPDATE

SCTCC CYCLONES 20 PENNSTATE KENSINGTON 9

The Cyclones out hit their foe 16-11, they put up three runs in the first, six in the third and seven runs in the fifth innings. Their starting pitcher was Clay Faber, a freshman righty from Kimball HS, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Gmahl a lefty freshman from Mora HS threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Kratkremer threw 2/3 of an inning, a freshman righty from Jordan HS, threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Cyclones offense was led by Hayden Frank, went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Danny Sanchez went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Devan Meran went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Gabrielson went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Owen Hindermann went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Reis went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Reece Berberich went 1-for-1 with double and he scored a run and Kinnick Christensen had a pair of walks and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Nathan Merke, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three runs and five walks. Terry Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs and four walks. Ken Boyle threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Ryan Clearwater threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and six runs and No. 35 threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Miguel Garcia, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Bryan Colderson went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Rupert went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Karter Weitzel went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Thomas Gantiago went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Greenshlet went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run, Jayden Galleano went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Omar DeGracia a walk and he scored a run and Adrian Cruz had a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 6 BAY CITY NORSE 4

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Hayden Frank lefty sophomore from STMA HS, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, no runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Nistler a righty sophomore from EVW HS threw 1 1/3 innings he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Larson McCain a righty freshman from NLS HS threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recored two strikeouts. Truman Toenjes a righty sophomore from St. Cloud Tech HS, threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Max Reis, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Hayden Frank went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Reece Berberich had a pair of walks and he scored one run. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Damm went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody had a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-3 and Wyatt Gabrielson was hit by a pitch.

Their starting pitcher Gabe Kendriky started on the mound.

Their offense was led by Henry Dickman, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Duston Strom went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Vinny DeVone went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Travis Siegel had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Oroza went 1-for-2 with two walks and Nolan Ryan had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Lucas Demchak went 1-for-2 with two walks, No. 4 went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Travis Kovarik had two walks and he scored a run.

NEXT GAME:

SCTCC CYCLONES Vs. PENN STATE GREATER ALKEKNY

Tuesday March 11th 9:00/12:00