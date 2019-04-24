SCTCC Baseball Takes A Pair In Brainerd Tuesday

SCTCC Athletics

The St. Cloud Technical And Community College Cyclone baseball team took a pair of games against Central Lakes College Tuesday afternoon in Brainerd. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCTCC 12 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

The Cyclones defeated Northern Division rivals the Raiders of Brainerd with five big runs in both the second and third innings. The Cyclones collected twelve hits and played errorless ball. They ended the game on the ten run rule after five innings. Freshman, right hander Yadiel Rolon from Manuel Cruz Madeira of Ciara, Puerto Rico started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered 2 runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense had three doubles, led by Logan Aleshire a sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School. He went 4 for 4 with a double for three RBIs and a stolen base. The Cyclones welcome back their All American, Luis Massa, from Republic of CR High School in a DH role. He went 1 for 2 with a double for three big RBI’s and he scored three runs. Big Daniel Mendoza a freshman from Colegio San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico went 2 for 2 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Pereira a sophmore from Westwood Christian of Miami, Florida went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joselito Baez Jr a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann a sophomore from New Ulm High School went 2 for 3 and he scored a pair of runs. Gabriel Romero a freshman from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida went 1 for 4 for a RBI. Will Funk a freshman from Sauk Centre High School had a sacrifice fly and a fielders choice for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher, Eric Hinnenkam was their pitcher of record. Josh Fussey went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ale Guggisberg went 1 for 2. Phillip Zynda went 1 for 2, Alan Pietila went 1 for 2 and Jake Kapphhn went 1 for 1 with a RBI and he earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS 2

The Cyclones collected ten hits and they put up six runs in the fourth inning. They was plenty of support for the Cyclones Austin Gohl, a sophomore from Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He threw a complete game, he scattered five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Cyclones DH, Luis Massa went 2 for 3 with a big three run home run. Right fielder, Joselito Baez Jr went 2 for 4 with two doubles and first baseman Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gabriel Romero the Cyclones left fielder went 2 or 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joselito Baez Jr the Cyclones right fielder went 2 for 4 with two doubles. Leo Gonzalez in a pinch hitting role, went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Will Funk the Cyclones center fielder was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire the Cyclones third baseman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Jordan Mercado the Cyclones shortstop went 1 for 3. Cole Wellmann the Cyclones catcher was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Pereira the Cyclones second baseman scored a run and Nicolas Dig a freshman from Winnipeg, Manitoba scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher, Alex Guggisberg was their pitcher of record. Jake Kapphahn went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Bret Mathews went 2 for 3 and Phillip Zynda went 2 for 3.

Next Action for The Cyclones:

Wednesday April 24 th

Cyclones @ U of M Morris (JV) (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Saturday April 27 th

Cyclones @ Minnesota CC Fergus Falls Spartans (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Sunday April 28 th

Minnesota CC Fergus Falls Spartans (DH) @ Cylcones (DH) (1:00/3:00)