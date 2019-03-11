SCTCC Baseball Recap

Courtesy: SCTCC Athletics

SCTCC CYCLONES 16 COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF RHODE ISLAND 4

The Cyclones broke open a close game in the late innings with two big innings, they collected sixteen hits, including four extra base hits. They had five players that had multi-hit games, plenty of support for the Cyclones pitching staff. Hunter Malachek, a sophomore lefty from Maple Lake High School, made his first start of the spring, Hunter threw six very good innings, he scattered four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Wellman, a sophomore from New Ulm High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Michael Ulland, a freshman from Champlin Park High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs.

The Cyclones offense was led by: Luis Massa, a sophomore from Voc Rep Costa Rica Puerto Rico, he went 2 for 6 with a double for four big RBI’s and he scored a run. Jordan Mercado, a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Florida, went 2 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Leo Gonzalez a freshman from WP Davidson High School of Georgia went 2 for 6 with a triple and a double for four big RBI’s and he scored one run. Big Daniel Mendoza, from Juila de Burgos Puerto Rico went 1 for 6 with two RBI’s and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire, from St. Cloud Tech High School went 2 for 5 and he earned a walk. Luis Perez, from Angel de la Guarda VZ went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Puig from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida, had a big game, he went 3 for 3 with two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1 for 4 with a double. Joselito Baez Jr from Everglades High School of Florida went 1 for 2 and he scored a pair of runs. Will Funk from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 1 and he scored a run. Edmanuelly Gomez form ESC Sup Voc de Costa Rica Puerto Rico was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Gabriel Romero form Ronald Reagan High School of Florida earned a walk.

The Rhode Island starting pitcher, CJ Woods was the pitcher of record. The offense was led by: Joey Barter, he went 2 for 4 with home run for 2 RBI’s and David Meech went 2 for 4 with a triple and he scored a run.

Next up for Cyclones:

Monday March 11

Lewis and Clark Community College (10:15 EDT)

Montgomery Community College (1:45 EDT)