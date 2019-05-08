SCTCC Baseball Recap

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

The Cyclones swept the Golden Rams to run their winning streak to twenty-two games. They now have a 27-5 overall record and 12-0 in the conference.

SCTCC CYCLONES 14 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 4

The Cyclones collected sixteen hits for good support for their starting pitcher. Righthander Austin Gohl started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

They had five players with multi-hit games led by freshman Will Funk, he went 4 for 4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Gabriel Romero had a good game, he went 2 for 5 with a double for three RBI’s. Freshman Leo Gonzalez had a big game, he went 4 for 4 with a double for one RBI and he scored a run. Freshman Bryan Ferreira had a good game, he went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Jordan Mercado was a busy guy, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Sophomore Luis Massa went 1 for 3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Freshman Daniel Mendoza went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Joselito Baez Jr went 1 for 4 and freshman Tanner Blommer as a courtesy runner scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Sophomore Cole Wellmann earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher, Colin Bernard was their pitcher of record. They were led on offense by; Dylan Conrad he went 1 for 3 with a home run and Brandon Watkins went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Dan Foley went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Mason Gallagher went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Cole Benson went 1 for 3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 16 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 0

The Cyclones collected fifteen hits, including four extra base hits, two home runs and a pair of doubles. Right handed, sophomore Cole Wellmann started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Freshman, lefty Michael Ulland threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Freshman right hander, Cordell Lazer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

They had six players with multi-hit games, led by center fielder Luis Massa went 3 for 5 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Right fielder Will Funk went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Third baseman Bryan Ferreira went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. DH Gabriel Romero went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shortstop Jordan Mercado went 2 for 4 for one RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Catcher Jake Orgren went 2 for 3 and left fielder Leo Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Second baseman Nathan Pereira had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and First baseman Daniel Mandoza went 1 for 3. Left fielder and courtesy runner Tanner Blommer earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. First baseman Grant Ludwig and infielder Luis Perez both earned walks and pinch runner Joselito Baez Jr scored a run.

The Golden Rams Eric Walker started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. Patrick Taylor and Braydon Hegarty both went 1 for 2. Wyatt Kerkers went 1 for 1 and Dakota Rockstar earned two walks and Kyle Nelson earned a walk.

Upcoming Cyclone Games:

Friday May 9th

At Ridgewater CC (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Saturday May 10th

Ridgewater CC (DH) (1:00/3:00) Faber Field