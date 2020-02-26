SCTCC Baseball Posts Sweep At US Bank Stadium

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball teams took a pair of games with Minnesota Post Grads at US Bank Stadium Tuesday. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 MINNESOTA POST GRADS 1

The Cyclones opened their season on a very successful note with a pair of big wins at US BANK (Home of The MINNESOTA VIKINGS). Right handed sophomore Tanner Blommer from St. Cloud Apollo High School started on the mound. He threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest High School of Illinois threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Keith Harden a freshman from Lenard High School of Ruskin, Florida. He went 2 for 4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Josh Malashock a sophomore from Cherry Creek High School of Greenwood Village, Colorado went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elvis Farina Jr. A freshman from Oakleaf High School of Orange Park, Florida went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBIs. Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School of Shoreview, Minnesota went 2 for 3 with a double, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jake Fietz a freshman from DePere High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 3 for a pair of RBI’s and Grant Ludwig a sophomore from Paynesville High went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luis Ramos a freshman went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jaylen Vaughn a freshman Winona High School earned a pair of walks and Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 14 MINNESOTA POST GRADS 0 (7 Innings)

The Cyclones Keegan Lessarda sophomore from Fort Ben Christian Academy Sugar Land, Texas started on the mound. The right hander threw one inning, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cade Pisca a freshman right hander from Oak Creek High School of Wisconsin threw two innings to earn the win. He issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Daniel Lianas a freshman and right hander from West Allis Central High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a pair of hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Jorden Rauch a freshman right hander from West Allis Central High School of Milwaukee, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning to close out the seventh inning game.

The Cyclones were led by Erik Holloman, he went 3 for 4 with two doubles for five RBI’s, he had a stolen base, earned a walk and he scored a run. Keith Harden went 2 for 3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Rodriguez a freshman from TERRA Institute of Miami, Florida went 1 for 2 for a pair of RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Brandon Puig a sophomore from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida went 2 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Luis Ramosa went 1 for 1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Beck went 1 for 2, he scored four runs and he had a stolen base. Will Funk went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Drew Beier earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Malashock earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Allen a freshman from East High School of Duluth earned a walk and he scored a run and Keith Harden had a stolen base.