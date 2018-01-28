SCSU’s Brindley Theisen Notches Career High in Win

SIOUX FALLS -- St. Cloud State's Men's Basketball team captured the 80-63 victory over Augustana Saturday behind Brindley Theisen's career high 29 points.

Theisen shot 8-for-11 from three-point range, just shy of the school record set in 1995.

Teammates Gage Davis recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Jon Averkamp added 17 points.

The huskies improve to 15-6 on the season. SCSU will return home to take on Concordia-St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota State on Saturday.