SCSU’s Anderson Earns World Series Win

Former St. Cloud State University pitcher Nick Anderson earned the win in the Tampa Bay Rays' game two World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays won 6-4 to even the series at a game apiece.

Anderson entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning in relief of starting pitcher Blake Snell with the Rays leading 5-2. With two outs and two runners on base, Anderson struck out Justin Turner to end the inning.

The Rays added another run in the top of the sixth inning and Anderson pitched the bottom of the frame, allowing a solo home run to catcher Will Smith but otherwise shutting down the potent Dodger lineup to earn the win.

Game three of the series is set for Friday night in Texas. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.