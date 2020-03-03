SCSU Women Advance To NSIC Final

The St. Cloud State women's basketball team advanced to the NSIC Tournament final with a 76-59 win over Sioux Falls Monday. The Huskies will take on the University of Minnesota-Duluth Tuesday night in the championship game (8 p.m., WJON).

St. Cloud overcame a tough first quarter in which they only scored 8 points on 16% shooting to outscore the Cougars 25-16 in the second quarter.

Madelin Dammann led SCSU with 20 points in the win, while Nikki Kilboten added 16 for the Huskies. St. Cloud State has now won 22 games this season.

The Bulldogs beat SCSU twice during the regular season.