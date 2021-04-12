SCSU To Honor Men’s Hockey Team Wednesday

St. Cloud State University will hold a celebration for its men's hockey team Wednesday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies finished the season in second place at the NCAA Tournament after falling 5-0 to UMass Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

The school says there will be a variety of giveaways during the event, such as t-shirts and posters. Fans will also have a chance to grab their cardboard cutouts that they purchased, and had displayed at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, earlier this year.

The outdoor event will begin at 6 p.m., with fans asked to observe Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and to maintain social distancing throughout the event.

Play by play broadcaster Jim Erickson will host the event, while head coach Brett Larson, SCSU President Robbyn Wacker and Director of Athletics Heather Weems will all give speeches.

The Huskies finished the season with a 20-11 record and were successful at every stop in their abnormal season. SCSU finished their one-month stay in the Omaha 'pod' with a 6-2-1 record, then finished the regular season in second place behind only North Dakota.

The Huskies fell to North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship game but at that point had already all but clinched their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

St. Cloud State was selected as the #2 seed in the Albany, New York Regional, where they dispatched Boston University 6-2 and Boston College 4-1 to punch its ticket to the school's second-ever Frozen Four.

The Huskies won a 5-4 thriller with Mankato in the national semifinal before falling to UMass in the championship game.