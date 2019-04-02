SCSU Swept By Augustana Monday

scsuhuskies.com

Roger Mischke recaps the Huskies games against Augustana from Monday in Collegeville.

GAME #1

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 4 SCSU HUSKIES 3 (11 Innings)

The Huskies fell behind early, as the Vikings put up single runs in the first, second and the third innings. The Huskies did come back with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Dominic Austing started on the mound, a senior from Cathedral High School, he threw three innings and gave up eleven hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Shannon Ahern, a junior from The Academy of Holy Angels threw four innings of relief. Shannon gave up just one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Flint a junior from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies were able to collect just seven hits, with no extra base hits. Mathew Meyer a senior from Sauk Rapids High School led the way, he went 2 for 6 with a RBI and he scored a run. Toran Shahidi, a senior from Ames High School of Iowa went 1 for 3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Joseph a senior from St. Michael Albertville went 1 for 4 and he earned a walk and Lenny Walker a junior from Tolleson High School of Arizona went 1 for 6 with a stolen base. Najee Gaskins a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Hammann a junior from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 2, Dylan Haskamp a freshman from Sauk Centre High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Ibarra a senior from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada earned a walk.

The Vikings starting pitcher Max Steffens threw six Innings, Seth Miller threw three innings in relief and Ryan Helgeson earned the win with one inning of relief. Michael Brandt threw the final inning to earn the save for the Vikings. JT Mix had a big day for the Augie offense, he went 4 for 5 and Mike Svozil had a good game, he went 2 for 5. Ford Schroeder had a big game for the Vikings, he went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Ryan Nickel went 1 for 6 with a double for a RBI. The Augie that got the game winning hit was the Rocori High School graduate, Jordan Barth. He went 3 for 5 with a home run in the top of the 11th, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

GAME #2

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3 (9 Innings)

The Vikings out hit the Huskies thirteen to eight, that included three very key doubles. The Huskies Senior lefty, Sheldon Miks from Shakopee High School, started on the mound. He threw six innings, he scattered ten hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Senior right hander, Matt Butler, threw three innings in relief, he was tagged with the loss. Matt gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies collected eight hits, but no extra base hits, they had two that had multi-hit games. Mitch Mallek went 2 for 4 and Caeden Harris went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. Lenny Walker went 1 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 3 with a RBI. Najee Haskins went 1 for 4 with a RBI, Matthew Meyer went 1 for 4 and Aaron Hammann earned a walk.

The Vikings starting pitcher, Tanner Brown threw six innings and Jed Schmidt threw one inning in relief. Thomas Bruss earned the win, as he worked five innings in relief. The Vikings had five players with multi-hit games, Seth Miller went 2 for 4 with two doubles for a RBI. Will Olson went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and JT Mix went 3 for 4 for a RBI. Riley Johnson went 2 for 5 with a RBI and Mike Svozil went 2 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

Next Action for the Huskies

Wednesday April 3 rd

Wayne State College @ St. Cloud State Univ. Huskies (DH) (12:00/2:30) @ Faber Field (The Mac Complex)