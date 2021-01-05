SCSU Remains #6 In Latest Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team remains the #6 team in the country according to the latest USCHO.com poll, which was released on Monday. The Huskies are 7-4 this season.

SCSU played its first home games of the season over the weekend, falling in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday before bouncing back for a Sunday win. The Bulldogs dropped a spot from #4 to #5.

The Huskies are led in scoring by freshman sensation Veeti Miettinen, who has tallied 13 points on seven goals and six assists in 11 games played. Miettinen is the reigning NCHC Forward of the Week after his five-point weekend against UMD.

Defenseman Nick Perbix was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week as well after tallying three assists and five blocked shots in the weekend series against the Bulldogs. Perbix is second on the team scoring list with 12 points.

St. Cloud State will hit the road for a series in Duluth on Friday and Saturday. The games can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.