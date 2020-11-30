SCSU Offers Cardboard Cutout Opportunity For Fans

St. Cloud State University is offering fans the opportunity to purchase a cardboard cutout of their likeness for display at future Husky hockey games.

The cutouts, which cost $50, will be displayed at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center as soon as the order is processed. A complete set of rules can be found HERE.

The men's hockey team is set to open its season against Western Michigan on Tuesday night. The game will be the opener for the NCHC's 'pod' in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Huskies' first game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center is slated for Friday, January 1st following a three-week, ten-game stay in Omaha.

Huskies hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.