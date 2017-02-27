SCSU Men’s Basketball Falls in NSIC Tournament

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team lost 81-61 to Upper Iowa in the NSIC tournament quarterfinals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Pentagon Sunday.

Upper Iowa shot 62 percent from the field while SCSU shot 37 percent. Jon Averkamp led SCSU with 25 points and 7 rebounds and Gage Davis added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Stone and Brindley Theisen each chipped in 11 points for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State's season ends with a record of 19-14. Upper Iowa will play Minnesota State-Mankato at 5:30 tonight in the NSIC tournament semifinals.