SCSU Basketball Signs 6’6 Forward

The St. Cloud State men's basketball program signed 6'6 forward Daniel Geistler of Norwalk, Iowa to a national letter of intent to play for the Huskies starting this next fall. Geistler is a multi sport athlete having lettered in basketball, football, tennis and band.

He averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds a game his senior season. Geistler joins 6'8 forward Diamond Onwuka, of Barcelona, Spain who joined the Huskies program yesterday.

St. Cloud State men's basketball finished the 2017-2018 season with a 24-9 record that included a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament.