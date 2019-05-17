scsuhuskies.com

The Huskies were defeated by the Broncos 4-3 in their first round of the Regional. They held the lead for most of the game, but let it slip away in the ninth inning. The Huskies' senior right-hander Dominic Austing , a Cathedral High School graduate, started on the mound. He threw six innings, gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run, and recorded five strikeouts.

Left-handed junior Shannon Ahern from The Academy of Holy Angels threw 1 2/3 inning in relief and faced five batters. Matt Butler , a senior right-hander from Neuqua Valley High School, threw 1 1/3 innings in relief. He was the pitcher of record, giving up two hits, issuing two walks, surrendering three runs, and he recording two strikeouts.

The Huskies were led by Junior Outfielder Najee Gaskins from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona. He went 3 for 5 with a triple for two big RBI’s and scored a run. Ethan Ibarra, the Huskies' senior third baseman from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada, went 3 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

Lenny Walker, a junior outfielder from Tolleson High School of Arizona, went 1 for 3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Aaron Hamman, the Huskies' second baseman from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado, went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph, the Huskies' senior shortstop, and a St. Michael-Albertville graduate earned a walk.

The Broncos' starting pitcher Gabe Littlejim threw five innings, Landon Bond threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win and Josh Rutland threw one inning in relief to earn his thirteenth save.

The Huskies will play again on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Missouri Southern State University.