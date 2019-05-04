Huskies Advance to Final Day of NSIC Tournament
The St. Cloud State University softball team extended their win streak to three games and kept their NSIC Tournament run alive by defeating the University of Sioux Falls and Concordia-St. Paul on Friday.
SCSU started out hot in the opening game against the Cougars. They put up three runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. USF scored their first in the second inning, and the Huskies answered with another in each of the next two innings to push their lead to 5-1. Sioux Falls had a huge sixth inning, scoring four times and tying the game up 5-5. It took three extra innings, but the Huskies finally broke the tie and won the game 6-5.
In the second game, St. Cloud State also came out swinging. They ran in two in the first inning to take a slim 2-1 lead. The Golden Bears tied it up in the third, 2-2. Concordia got ahead of the Huskies 3-2 in the top of the fourth, but in the second frame, SCSU scored another to re-tie the game 3-3. In the fifth inning, St. Cloud scored twice to break the tie and take a 5-3 lead. That would stand until the end of seven to give the Huskies another win.
Morgan Emmans led the team with 3 runs. Maya Keating, Jasmin Estrada, and Raven Vanden Langenberg each added two. Kate Kopeck threw seven strikeouts in the game against Concordia-St. Paul.
The Huskies improve to 42-15. They advance to the final day of the tournament for the first time since they joined the conference a decade ago. They face Winona State University on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. for a chance to go to the championship game against Augustana at 2:00 p.m.