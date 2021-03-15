SCSU Hockey Takes Down Duluth In Frozen Faceoff Semis

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team grinded out a 3-2 win over Minnesota Duluth in a NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinal Monday afternoon. The Huskies advance to take on the winner of Monday night's North Dakota/Denver game in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Jami Krannila gave the Huskies an early lead with a goal at 7:02 of the first period, assisted by Zach Okabe and Seamus Donohue.

The Bulldogs responded with a power play goal from Kobe Roth at 12:44, tying the game at one. Jackson Cates and Wyatt Kaiser were credited with assists on the tally.

Kevin Fitzgerald found the back of the net later in the first period to send SCSU to the first intermission with a 2-1 advantage. Fitzgerald's power play goal was scored at 17:52 of the opening period and was assisted by Sartell's Spencer Meier and Krannila.

UMD's Koby Bender responded for the Bulldogs at 12:54 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Roth was credited with a lone assist.

Chase Brand notched the game-winner for SCSU with 2:52 left in the second period, a goal that was initially waved off but later confirmed to be a score after a video replay. Luke Jaycox and Cathedral's Will Hammer were given assists on the goal.

The Huskies outshot the Bulldogs 34-26 in the win, which improves SCSU to 5-1-1 against the Bulldogs this season. David Hrenak made 24 saves for St. Cloud State to earn the win in net.

The Huskies will play for the Frozen Faceoff championship at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The game can be heard on The River 96.7.