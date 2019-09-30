SCSU Hockey Ranked Sixth In Initial Poll

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is ranked sixth in the first USCHO.com poll of the season. The Huskies finished the 2018-2019 season in fifth place in the final poll.

The Huskies, who charted a 30-6-3 record last season en route to earning the top seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the opening round, will open the season with an exhibition game against Alberta on Sunday.

Minnesota-Duluth earned the top spot of the poll, followed by Denver, Minnesota State-Mankato, Massachusetts and Cornell.

St. Cloud State returns many key players from last year's team including defenseman Jack Ahcan, Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling. Huskies hockey can be heard all season on The River 96.7 FM.