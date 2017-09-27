SCSU Hockey Names Captains For Upcoming Season

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team named its captains for the upcoming season. Junior Jimmy Schuldt and senior Judd Peterson will wear the 'C' on their chest, while Jon Lizotte and Blake Winiecki will serve as alternate captains.

Schuldt was also a captain last season, while the other three will be experiencing their first seasons in a leadership role.

The Huskies open the season with an exhibition game against the University of Regina on Saturday night. All SCSU hockey games can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.