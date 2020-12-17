SCSU Hockey Falls To UND At NCHC Bubble Wednesday

The #9 St. Cloud State men's hockey team fell 4-3 to #4 North Dakota in overtime Wednesday at the NCHC pod in Omaha, Nebraska. The Huskies are now 4-3 on the season.

Easton Brodzinski's goal late in the first period tied the game for SCSU, but North Dakota responded with a pair of second period goals to take a 3-1 lead.

Nick Perbix got the Huskies within one with a goal late in the second, and freshman Veeti Miettinen notched a goal early in the third to tie the game and ultimately send it to overtime.

The extra period didn't last long, with North Dakota's Jordan Kawaguchi scoring just eight seconds into overtime to send the Fighting Hawks to the win.

The Huskies will take on Colorado College Friday night in their penultimate game in Omaha. SCSU's time in Nebraska will end after a game Sunday against Denver.

Husky hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM.