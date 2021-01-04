SCSU Hockey Downs Minnesota-Duluth Sunday

The #6 St. Cloud State men's hockey team beat the #4 University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs 3-1 Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The Huskies are now 7-4 on the season.

Veeti Miettinen notched a pair of goals to pace the SCSU offense, giving the freshman seven goals and 13 points through 11 games played. Miettinen's first goal gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the second period, while his second goal was an insurance goal notched on a power play with just over a minute left in the third.

Jami Krannila added the other goal for the Huskies- which proved to be the game-winner- while goaltender David Hrenak saved 28 shots to earn the win.

The Huskies and Bulldogs will meet again on Friday and Saturday, this time at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The games can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.