SCSU Earns Weekend Sweep of BSU

BEMIDJI -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team came from behind to beat Bemidji State University Saturday, completing the weekend sweep.

Bemidji got out to an early 5-0 lead in the opening quarter and went on to outscore St. Cloud 16-9. The Huskies struggled again in the second, getting outscored 19-13 and trailing 35-22 at the break.

SCSU started to make up some ground in the third, netting 16 and holding BSU to 11 to close the gap to 46-38. Less than three minutes into the final quarter, the Huskies had tied the score up at 46 thanks to an 8-0 run. That momentum continued as St. Cloud outscored Bemidji 19-7 to steal away the win 57-53.

Tori Wortz led all scorers with 19 points, six steals, and three rebounds for the Huskies. Brehna Evans finished with 17 points and Nikki Kilboten added 10.

The Huskies improve to 7-3 and will return home to host the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.