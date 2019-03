The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team defeated the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-4 Sunday night to complete a weekend sweep. The Huskies improve to 11-3 with the win.

Judd Peterson and Blake Winiecki each scored a pair of goals in the win for SCSU, while Kalle Kossila, Patrick Russell and David Morley also tallied goals.

The Huskies will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.