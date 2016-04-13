SCSU Basketball Secures Transfer Big Man

Photo - Alex Svejkovsky

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is getting a 6'8 235 pound transfer from Division I Creighton.  According to verbalcommits.com SCSU has received a commitment from Alex O'Neill.  He played just 1 season at Creighton and comes to SCSU with 4 years of eligibility.  O'Neill averaged 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds a game his senior year in high school in Peoria, Illinois.

St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer says they could another 1 or 2 recruits during the late signing period which began today.

