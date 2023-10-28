Late Goal Drops Gophers, #10 Huskies Win

The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers overcame two deficits, but a late goal by Wisconsin’s Simon Tassy in the third period would give the Badgers the 3-2 victory. Down 2-1 in the third period, Jimmy Clark scored his first collegiate goal to bring the Gophers back to a 2-2 tie. Graduate gold tender Justen Close made 18 saves. Next up for Minnesota is the University of Minnesota – Duluth on November 3rd.

RECAPS:

--The 10th-ranked St. Cloud State University Huskies kept on rolling Friday night with a 3-1 win over Minnesota State – Mankato. The Mavericks would score first on a goal by Kennedy Bobyck at the 44-second mark of the first period, but senior goaltender Sanni Ahola would shut them down the rest of the way. The Huskies would get goals from Grace Wolfe, Emma Gentry, and Taylor Lind in the victory and improve to 8-2 overall.

--The U of M Women’s team didn’t fair any better than the men’s team losing for the first time all season to Ohio State 4-3. Ohio State jumped out to an early lead, scoring just 24 seconds into the game to grab a 1-0 lead. The lead would not last very long as the Gophers' Abbey Murphy scored for the Maroon and Gold just four minutes later to even things up. The two teams traded two more goals each before heading to OT. It didn’t take the Buckeyes long in overtime as Jennifer Gardiner scored only 1:24 into the extra period to give them the win. Gophers’ goalie Skylar Vetter made a career-best 47 saves in the loss.

--Two late goals by the University of Wisconsin–Eau Clare in the third period downed the College of St. Benedict’s 4-3 Friday. The Bennies got scores from Aurora Opsahl, Ava Stinnett, as well as the first of her career for Brooklyn Johnson. They will take on Eau Clare again at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

--The Granite City Lumberjacks had no problems with the Wilmer Warhawks Friday beating up the birds 5-1. The game was close early with neither team scoring in the first period. The Lumberjacks got the board first with two goals by Joe Greniuk less than three minutes apart in the 2nd period. The Warhawks would answer back with a score by Zane Irion at 11:01 in the second, but that is all they would get. Granite would one goal each by Connor Miller, Parker Comstock, and Nolan Widman to finish off the Warhawks. The two teams play again at 7:10 p.m. tonight.

--The St. Cloud Norsemen lost in a shootout to North Iowa after the Bulls got a later third-period goal to tie the game. The Bull’s Jack Seaverson scored with just 2:38 left to play in the third to tie the game. The two teams play again tonight at 7:00 p.m.

--The Minnesota Wild lost again to Washington 3-2 in a shootout despite 30 saves by Marc Andre Fleury. Down 2-1 the Wild tied the game up early in the 3rd period on a goal by Ryan Hartman which would be enough to force overtime, and the eventual shootout. John Carlson of the Capitals would score in the 7th round of the shootout to give the Capitals the win. Next up for the Wild is the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

