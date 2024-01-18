Former St. Cloud State Coach Lands Professional Coaching Job

Former St. Cloud State assistant women's basketball coach Megan Vogel has been hired as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. Vogel coached at St. Cloud State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-2013.

She is a 2007 graduate of South Dakota State where she played basketball. Vogel also played in the WNBA for the Washington Mystics in 2007 and the Minnesota Lynx in 2008 before playing professionally oversees in Germany with WWK Donau Ries in 2008.

Vogel has been an assistant coach at UW-Green Bay from 2013 and will coach the team through the remaining portion of the season before assuming her responsibilities with the Mercury. Vogel is a St. Peter, Minnesota native.