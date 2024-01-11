SCSU’s Wacker Reveals Reason For Leaving; Plans for Future

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker revealed in late November of 2023 that she would be leaving the University June 30, 2024, when her contract expires. Wacker joined me on WJON today and explained the reasons why she is choosing to leave the University and her plans going forward.

Get our free mobile app

Wacker says she loves St. Cloud State and this community and appreciates the kindness she has received during her time here. She explains she was tasked with 3 directives when hired which includes turning around enrollment, increase the visibility of the University, and instill a sense of pride. Wacker indicates the enrollment numbers are headed back in the right direction. This fall's enrollment numbers are showing a 16% increase of new undergraduates, 11.9% increase in new graduates, and transfer rates are up. Wacker says the visibility throughout the state has increased using various forms of advertising. She feels this success has instilled a sense of pride. Wacker acknowledges they still have challenges but feels the University is in a better place than when she found it and left some things the next President can build on.

Wacker was hired at St. Cloud State in 2018 and has spent the last 6 years through challenging times for Universities which includes the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. She says this was the right time to leave SCSU because she has accomplished what she set out to do.

Wacker feels the campus is incredible safe and the neighborhoods around campus are also safe with lower than realized crime rates. She says there is a negative perception that campus and around campus isn't safe but that isn't true. Wacker appreciates the partnership with the St. Cloud P.D.

President Wacker isn't sure what's next for her but she says she isn't retiring. She explains she is still passionate for higher education. Wacker indicated to me she would like to stay working in higher education but isn't sure right now what that will be.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with SCSU President Dr. Robbyn Wacker it is available below.