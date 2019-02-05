SCSU Baseball Weekly Recap- February 5th

SCSU HUSKY BASEBALL ROUNDUP

The Huskies opened their season with three huge wins, over a pair of nationally ranked rivals. They opened their season in Houston, Texas, at the home of the Houston Astros. On Friday February 1 st they took on the No. 6 Nationally ranked Texas AM University of Kingsville. They defeated them behind the strong pitching efforts by senior right hander Dominic Austing.

SCSU HUSKIES 7, TEXAS AM UNIVERSITY of KINGSVILLE 2

The Huskies Dominic Austing started on the mound, the right hander from Cathedral High School threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Blake Flint a junior from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona earned the save. He threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he issued one walk. The Huskies offense collected eight hits in support of their pitchers.

Toran Shahidi a senior from Ames High School, Ames, Iowa went 1 for 4 with a big three run home run, was the big hit of the game. Jordan Joseph, Huskies shortstop, a senior from STMA High School went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer the Huskies senior first baseman from Sauk Rapids High School went 2 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Mallek a senior from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin went 1 for 4, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies center fielder, Najee Gaskins a junior from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Caeden Harris the Huskies left fielder, a senior from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas went 1 for 4 with one RBI and he scored a run. Lenny Walker, the Huskies DH from Tolleson High School of Arizona scored a run. Ethan Ibarra a senior from Liberty High School of Nevada went 1 for 4. Aaron Hammann a junior from Chaparral High School of Colorado went 1 for 2. Preston Plovanish was the pitcher of record for Kingsville and Gavin Giancarlo was their leading hitter, he went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s.

SCSU HUSKIES 9, TARLETON STATE 1

The Huskies, lefty Matthew Osterberg a sophomore from Coleman High School of Wisconsin started on the mound. He threw 5 innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Shannon Ahern, a junior from Holy Angels Academy of Inver Grove Heights threw 3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Cal Giese from Stevens Point Area High School of Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies lead off hitter, Najee Gaskins, had a big game, he went 3 for 5 with a home run, one walk he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Jordan Joseph went 2 for 4 with a RBI, one walk, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Caeden Harris went 1 for 4 with two big RBI’s, one walk, he scored one run and had one stolen base. Lenny Walker, went 1 for 3 with a RBI, one walk, two stolen bases, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch. Toran Shadidi went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and one walk. Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4 with a walk, Matt Quade earned one walk and was credited with a RBI. Mitch Mallek went 1 for 5 with one RBI, one walk and he scored two runs and Mathew Meyer was credited with one RBI, one walk and he scored a run. Ty Jones was the pitcher of record for Tarleton State and their leading hitters was Alex Osoria, he went 2 for 2 with one RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 7, CENTRAL MISSOURI 3

The Huskies third game of the weekend with the No. 20th ranked Central Missouri, returning All American Sheldon Miks got the call to start on the mound. He is a senior, lefty, from Shakopee High School, he threw 6 innings, he gave up five hits, gave up two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Right hander, Kyle Boser a senior from Little Falls High School, threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Senior, right hander, Matt Butler, from Neuqua Valley High School of Illinois threw one inning of relief.

The Huskies Najee Gaskins went 2 for 4, he scored a run and he had a sacrifice and Jordan Joseph, had a good game, as he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run. Mathew Meyer had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a double for one RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Matt Quade had a good game, he went 2 for 4 with a RBI and Ethan Ibarra went 2 for 5 and he scored a run. Caden Harris went 1 for 4 with a big triple for two RBI’s, he scored one run and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Mallek went 1 for 2, two walks, scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Toran Shahidi went 1 for 5 and Lenny Walker earned a walk and he was credited with a sacrifice.

Central Missouri’s B. Gavin was the pitcher of record, their leading hitters were K. Ficken went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. A. Madera went 2 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a run and E. Webber went 2 for 4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

February 15, 16, 17 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) TIme TBA

Missouri Western State University