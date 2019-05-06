SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

SCSU Athletics

The Huskies closed out their regular season with two wins over the Southwest Mustangs and they did drop one game. Their regular season record now stands at 38-10 overall, and 26-8 in the NSIC. The Huskies will now play in the NSIC Conference tournament at home. They start play at 6:30 at Putz on Wednesday May 8 th against the U of M Crookston.

SCSU HUSKIES 18 SOUTHWEST MN. STATE UNIV. MUSTANGS 6

The Huskies collected seventeen hits in a suspended game, because of rain. This was on Friday, the game was called in the top of the 6 th inning with the Huskies batting and two outs. Right hander junior Blake Flint started on the mound, he is from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona. Blake threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and surrendered two runs. Right handed junior Zach Iten from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, surrendered one run and he recorded a strike. Right handed senior Kyle Boser threw the the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies were led by Toran Shahidi from Ames High School of Iowa, he may have had a career day. He went 3 for 3 with a grand slam in the first inning for a total of 5 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School had a very good game, he went 3 for 3 with a home run, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Mitch Mallek from Stevens Point High School of Plover, Wisconsin had a good game. He went 2 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Caeden Harris from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas went 1 for 4 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School of Arizona went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Jordan Joseph for St. Michael-Albertville went 1 for 3 for for a RBI, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Hamman from Chapparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada earned three walks and he scored a run. Matt Butler went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run and Zach Walz from Central High School of Grand Forks, North Dakota went 1 or 1 for 2 RBI’s. Ean VanWald from Foley High School earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Ryan Wesely from Holmen High School of Wisconsin went 1 for 1 and he scored a run.

The Mustangs, John Bezdicek was their starting pitcher, he was the pitcher for record. Ben Heichel went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Tanner Strömmen went 2 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Hendricks went 2 for 4 with home run and Brady Landue went 2 for 3 with a double.

SOUTHWEST MN. STATE UNIV. MUSTANGS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 3

The Huskies were unable to generate any offense in game two of the three game series, they collected five hits, just one extra base hit. Lefty senior Sheldon Miks started on the mound, he is from Shakopee High School. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Right handed sophomore Riley Ahern from Holy Angels Academy threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered one run.

The Huksies offense was led by seniorMitch Mallek, he went 3 for 4 with a double and senior Jordan Joseph had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Senior Lenny Walker went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Senior Mathew Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Matt Quade went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and senior Toran Shahidi earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Freshman Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and junior Aaron Hamman earned a pair of walks.

The Mustangs starting pitcher, Cole Peterson earned the win and Alex Jorgensen earned the save. Jayden Fleck went 1 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBIs and Andy Andresen went 3 for 4 and he scored a run. Kip Gronholz went 1 for 2 for a RBI and a walk and Tanner Strommen went 1 for 3 with a double.

SCSU HUSKIES 5 SOUTHWEST MN. STATE UNIV. MUSTANGS 4

The Huskies collected eleven hits, including a pair of extra base hits, to give their pitchers the support needed. Lefty junior Shannon Ahern started on the mound, he is from Holy Angels Academy. He threw three innings, Shannon gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Right handed senior Matt Butler, from Neuqua Valley HIgh School of Naperville, Illinois threw four innings in relief. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win.

The Huskies collected eleven hits including a home run and a double, led by their catcher Toran Shahidi, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shortstop Jordan Joesph had a good game, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run. DH Dylan Haskamp went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Second baseman Aaron Hammann went 1 for 4 with a double and left fielder Lenny Walker went 1 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs, center fielder Caeden Harris went 1 for 4 for 1 RBI. First baseman Mathew Meyer went 1 for 4 and third baseman Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 3

The Mustangs Teddy Broxterman was their starting pitcher and their pitcher of record. Andy Andreson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Johnson went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s. Tanner Strommen went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run and Ben Heichel went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Jake Hendricks went 1 for 3 and Nathan Kuhn went 1 for 1 with 2 walks, one stolen base and he scored a run.