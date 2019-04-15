SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

The Huskies swept a series with Duluth in Wisconsin over the weekend, winning a single game Saturday before taking both games of a doubleheader on Sunday. Roger Mischke provides a recap of the weekend's games.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS 2

The Huskies collected ten hits and they played errorless ball, that was plenty of support for the Huskies pitching staff. Lefty Cal Giese , senior from Stevens Points Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin started on the mound. Cal threw five innings to earn the win, he scattered five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cal has built a 4-1 record on the season thus far. Lefty Shannon Ahern, a junior from The Academy of Holy Angels threw four innings in relief, Shannon earned his second save of the season. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Husky offense collected ten hits, including five extra base hits, led by Junior Najee Gaskins from Gienega High School of Vail, Arizona had a very good game. He went 2 for 4 with a triple and he doubled for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Senior Caeden Harris from Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas had a great game. He went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Senior Mitch Mallek of Stevens Point Area Senior High of Plover, Wisconsin had a big game, he went 2 for 4 with a big two run home run. Junior Lenny Walker from Tolleson High School from Arizona went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Senior Toran Shahidi from Ames High School of Iowa went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk. Senior Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went. 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Junior Matt Quade from Paynesville High School went 1 for 3 and senior Matthew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Reece Dietrich was their pitcher of record. The Bulldogs were led by Tim Porkornowski went 2 for 3 for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run and Eric Yachinich went 1 for 4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Wojchiechows went 2 for 4 and Mike Peterson went 2 for 4.

SUNDAY APRIL 14 th

Game #1

SCSU HUSKIES 8 UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS 2

The Huskies got a very good pitching performance from their staff from a pair of left handers. Senior Sheldon Miks from Shakopee High School started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. Sheldon scattered four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded nine big strikeouts. Sheldon has a 6-1 record thus far this season. Sophomore Trevor Koenig from St. Cloud Tech High School, threw one inning, he gave up one hit, hit one batter, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies collected seven hits, including one home run and a triple. The Huskies right fielder had a good game, Mitch Mallek went 2 for 3 with a home run, he earned one walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. The Huskies DH Lenny Walker went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. The Huskies second baseman junior Aaron Hammann from Chapparral High School went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. The Huskies left fielder, Caeden Harris went 1 for 3 with a triple and he scored two runs. The Huskies third baseman Ethan Ibarra had a sacrifice bunt. Husky first baseman Mathew Meyer went 1 for 4, Husky catcher, Toran Shahidi went 1 for 3 and their center fielder Majee Gaskins scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Ben Shepard was their pitcher of record. The Bulldogs were led on offense by; Henry George went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Anders Brown went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Reid Rubio went 1 for 2 and Tyler Wochechows went 1 for 4.

Game #2

SCSU HUSKIES 7 UNIVERSITY OF MN DULUTH BULLDOGS 4

The Huskies sweep three games from the Bulldogs to improve their overall record to 27-6. This was a real slugfest with a total of 26 hits, with the Huskies collecting 14 of them. This was enough support for the Huskies pitchers, starter Blake Flint, a junior right hander from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona threw 5 1/3 innings. Blake earned the win to bring his record to 5-1, he scattered eight hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Right hander, Matt Butler, a senior from Neuqua Valley High School of Naperville, Illinois threw 3 2/3 innings in relief. Matt gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strike outs to earn his fifth save of the season.

The Huskies collected fourteen hits with this two extra base hits, a pair of doubles. Najee Haskins had a big game, he went 3 for 4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mitch Mallek went 2 for 4 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored one run and Mathew Meyer went 2 for 4 with two big RBI’s. Caden Harris went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Lenny Walker went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Jordan Joseph, had a good game, went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Toran Shahidi went 1 for 4. Dylan Haskamp a freshman from Sauk Centre High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Hammann went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Ethan Ibarra in a pinch runner role, had a stolen bas

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Liam Blaschko was the pitcher of record, they did use four pitchers. The leaders for the Bulldogs offense were: Alex Welder went 2 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Henry George went 2 for 5 with a double and Tosten Mann went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Anders Brown went 1 for 4 for a RBI, Tyler Peterson went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored a run and McCole Peterson went 2 for 5 and he scored a run.

UPCOMING GAMES FOR THE HUSKIES

Tuesday April 16 th

At Bemidji State University Beavers (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Friday April 19 th

At University of MN Crookston (DH) (1:00/3:00)

Saturday April 20 th

At University of MN Crooskton (12:00)

