SCSU Baseball Weekend Recap

The St. Cloud State Huskies swept a three-game series with Sioux Falls over the weekend in South Dakota to improve to 19-3 on the season. Roger Mischke recaps the action.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 UNIV. SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 7

The Huskies took a pair of games from the Cougars, they now have a 18-3 record along with the No. 4 National ranking and No. 1 Regional ranking. In game one, the Huskies senior right hander, Dominic Austing started on the mound. He threw three plus innings, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The Huskies sophomore right hander, Riley Ahern threw four innings in relief, to earn the win. Riley was lights outs, he did scatter three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Huskies offense collected fifteen hits off of four Cougar pitchers, including five with multi-hit games. The Huskies first baseman, Mathew Meyer had a very good game, he went 3 for 4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored three runs. The Huskies catcher Toran Shahidi had a great game, he went 3 for 5 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. The Huskies veteran shortstop, Jordan Joseph had a good game, he went 3 for 5 with two RBI’s and he scored a run. The Huskies center fielder, Najee Gaskins went 2 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Rookie DH Dylan Haskamp went 2 for 4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Huskies second baseman, Aaron Hammann went 1 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Huskies third baseman, Ethan Ibarra went 1 for 4, Leftfielder Lenny Walker earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and senior right fielder Mitch Mallek earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher, Jackson Olson, was their pitcher of record. Josh Rehwaldt went 2 for 4 with a three run home run in the fourth inning. Ryan Barmardy went 2 for 3 with a home run for three RBI’s.

SCSU HUSKIES 15 UNIV. SIOUX FALLS COUGARS 0

The Huskies collected fourteen hits and they put up three runs in the third inning, fourth innings, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to end game on the ten run rule. The now 18-3 Huskies got outstanding pitching performances from their starter, Blake Flint, a junior from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up just one one hit, issued no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Trevor Koenig, a 6’11” sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School threw two innings in relief. He was simply lights outs, as he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies collected fourteen hits; led by Jordan Joseph, a senior from St. Michael-Albertville High School. He went 3 for 5 with a home run and a double for five big RBI’s, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Najee Gaskins, a junior from Cienega high school of Vail, Arizona had a very good game. Najee went 3 for 4 with a double for three big RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and and he scored one run. Lenny Walker, a junior from Tolleson High School of Arizona, had a good game. Lenny went 3 for 5 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Mallek, a senior from Stevens Point Area High School of Plover, Wisconsin went 1 for 4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Toran Shahidi a senior from Ames High School of Iowa went 1 or 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and and he scored one run. Toran Shahidi called a nearly flawless game from behind he plate. The Rookie, Dylan Haskamp from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI. Caeden Harris a senior form Blue Valley High School of Leawood, Kansas went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had one stolen base. Zach Siggelkow a senior from St. Anthony Village High School went 1 for 1 as a pinch hitter. Matt Quade, the Huskies third baseman from Paynesville High School went 1 for 5 and he scored a run. Aaron Hammann a junior from Chaparral High School earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. The Huskies veteran Mathew Meyer, a senior from Sauk Rapids High School was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cougars starting pitcher, Sean Nussbaum was their pitcher of record. Jordan Rehwaldt went 1 for 3 with the Cougars only hit of the game.

RESULTS FROM AROUND THE NSIC

Wayne State College 8 U of M Duluth 3

Southwest Mn State Univ. 5 Winona State Univ. 3

Winona State Univ. 6 Southwest Mn. State Univ. 2

Augustana Univ. 12 U of Mary 1

Augustana Univ. 4 U of Mary 3

Northern State Univ. 2 Upper Iowa Univ. 1

Upper Iowa Univ. 4 Northern State Univ. 3

Mn. State Univ. Mankato 7 Minot State 0

Northern State Univ. 14 Upper Iowa Univ. 6

Wayne State College 4 U of M Duluth 3

Augustana Univ. 1 U of Mary 1

U of M Crookston 5 Concordia Univ. St. Paul 4

U of M Crookston 14 Concordia Univ. St. Paul 2

GAME #3

Sunday March 24th

SCSU HUSKIES 12 UNIV. SOUIX FALLS COUGARS 1

The Huskies collected sixteen hits off four Cougar pitchers, including four home runs, a triple and two doubles. The Huskies now have a 19-3 record going into their double hitter on Wednesday. Lefty Sheldon Miks, from Shakopee High School, started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Walz, a right hander form Grand Forks Central High School, threw two innings in relief. Zach gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies got their offense started in the first inning with back to back solo home runs and they never looked back. They put up eight runs in the sixth inning, to bring a quick end to the game after seven innings. Senior first baseman Mathew Meyer from Sauk Rapids High School went 2 for 5 with his solo home run and he scored two runs. Senior right fielder,Mitch Mallek from Stevens Points Area Senior High School, had a great game. Mitch went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Najee Gaskins, the Huksies center fielder from Cienega High School of Vail, Arizona went 2 for 4 and he scored a run. The Huskies senior shortstop Jordan Joseph went 1 for 4 with a big three run home run. Caeden Harris the Huskies left fielder form Blue Valley High School went 3 for 4 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Quade, a junior from Paynesville High School, went 1 for 3 with a big two run home run. Lenny Walker, the Huskies DH, from Tolleson High School of Arizona, went 1 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Ibarra from Liberty High School of Las Vegas, Nevada went 2 for 2 with a bunt single and he scored a run. He entered the game in the sixth inning as a pinch hitter. Toran Shahidi the Huskies catcher from Ames High School of Iowa scored a run and Aaron Hammann from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado was hit by a pitch.

The Cougars starting pitcher, Keenahn Coyle was their pitcher of record. They did use four pitchers in an attempt to stop this potent offense. Ryan Barnarby went 2 for 3 with a double and Grant Lung went 1 for 3. Roy Neislen and Sam Michals both went 1 for 3.

Next up for the Huskies:

Wednesday March 27th

At Upper Iowa Univ. (2 games) Fayette, Iowa (TBA)

At Home

Saturday March 30th

Augustana University (2 Games) Faber Field (TBA)

Sunday March 31st

Augustana University (1 Game) Faber Field (TBA)