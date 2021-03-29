SCSU Baseball Update

The Huskies earned two big wins over Wayne State College with a come from behind effort in game one. In game two they had big fifth inning with 7 runs to claim the second game.

SCSU HUSKIES 4 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 3 (7 Innings)

3/25/2021

The Huskies out hit the Wildcats 12-5 but were down early and they picked up single runs in the 4th, 5th and 2 in the 7th to claim the win.

The Husky start pitcher, lefty freshman Luke Tupy from New Prague High School threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Habeck a lefty freshman from Appleton Wisconsin threw five innings in relief, he gave up just two hits and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win.

The Huskies offense was led by Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 3 for 4 for two RBI’s. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1 for 3 for RBI. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 4 with a double. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kendal, Arkansas went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 4. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 1 and Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona earned a walk.

The Wildcats pitcher of record Brody Sintek threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their leaders on offense were: Noah Roberts 1 for 4 with home run and Eric Standish went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI Conner Fiene went 1 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Alex Logelin went 1 for with double and he scored a run. Bryce Biseners went 1 for 3 and Brenden Madsen earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 WAYNE STATE WILDCATS 2 (7 Innings)

The Huskies starting pitcher Matt Osterberg lefty junior from Coleman, Wisconsin threw four innngs, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Thompson a freshman from Chanhassen High School threw three very good innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffenson the Huskies left fielder went 1 for 3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Caleb Marquez the Huskies DH went 1 for 3 with a double for three RBI’s, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. John Nett the Huskies centerfielder went 3 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Reid Conlee a sophomore from Blaine High School went 1 for 1 for a RBI and CJ Breen from Livonia, Michigan went 1 for 1 for RBI. Max Gamm Huskies 2nd baseman went 2 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Jake Shusterich the Huskies catcher earned a pair of walks, he was credited with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Tate Wallat the Huskies third base earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wildcats pitcher of record was Trenton Frerichs, he started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, he issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Wildcats were led on offense by Peyton Barnes, he went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Brendon Madson went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Max Ploof went 1 for 1 with a double and Bryce Bisenuis went 1 for 2 and he scored a run. Noah Roberts earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Alex Logelin earned a walk.

Next Game:

March 30th (Tuesday)

Concordia University of St. Paul

1:30/3:30