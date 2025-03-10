SCSU Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES BASEBALL UPDATE

(Ten Innings)

SATURDAY MARCH 8th 2:00

TRUMAN STATE BULLDOGS 9 SCSU HUSKIES 8

The Bulldogs defeated the Huskies, after an early lead, they come back with big runs late in the game. They went ten innings, for the comeback win. The Huskies actually out hit them, but a couple of walks and a hit batter was the difference.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Isaac Epp, lefty from Witchita, Kansas threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up fifteen hits, four runs and he recored a strikeout. Jackson Mitchell, righty from Kansas, threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Strauman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Dakota Jaggerst, he went 4-for-5 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, stolen base, one RBI and he scored three runs. Tyler Tieman went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, two walks and he scored a run and Owen Browning a walk and two RBI’s. Luke Roussel went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk and Charlie Berry went 1-for-5. Oliver Degenhardt went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs. Rawlins Brant went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Alex Wittenauer had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield, righty junior from Gilbert, Arizona threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he record five strikeouts. AJ Price a lefty, freshman from Neenah Wisconsin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Brady Nelson a righty junior from Orotralley, Arizona threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Frank Volkers a righty, from Maple Grove HS, senior threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Mahler Kay, threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies was led on offense by Wilmis Castro, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Hayden Konkol went 4-for-5 for a RBI. Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs Rocori HS, went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Taehyun Kim had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-6 and he scored a run, Liam Moreno went 3-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs and Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI.

TRUMAN STATE BULLDOGS 10 SCSU HUSKIES 5

The Huskies out hit the Bulldogs, ten to eight, but ran into to some issues in the seventh inning. The Huskies took the lead heading into the sixth inning 5-2. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Nick Phillips, a righty , freshman threw eight innings. He gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Strauman threw one inning to close it out, he retired three batters.

They were led on offense by Reed Drabant, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Luke Roussell went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Oliver Degenhardt went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Dakota Joggerst went 1-for-2, with two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Tieman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Charlie Berry scored a run. Gavin Schieffer went 1-for-2 with a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Owen Browning had a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Chris Lessman, righty junior from NLS HS threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. AJ Price a righty freshman gave up one hit and one run and Cole Bakkum a righty junior went 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Will Hess, righty sophomore threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by Hayden Konkol went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a home run and Wilmis Castro went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a RBI, Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-5 and Ethan Navratil from Albany HS went 1-for-3 with a walk.

NEXT GAME:

SCSU HUSKIES @ Truman State Bulldogs

Monday 10th 11:00