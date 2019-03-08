SCSU Baseball Tucson Update

SCSU HUSKIES 15 CONCORDIA of ST. PAUL 6

The Huskies did fall behind in early, but they put up five runs in the fourth inning and seven more in the seventh inning to secure a big win, 15-6 over the Golden Bears of Concordia. The Huskies collected seventeen hits, to give the pitching staff a great deal of support. The veteran senior right hander, Dominic Austing a Catherdral High School graduate, started on the mound. He threw seven innings, he scattered eight hits, surrendered six runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Butler, senior right hander, threw one inning of relief, he faced three batters. George Loxtercamp a sophomore from Bemidji High School threw one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Huskies had five with multi-hit games; Lenny Walker the Huskies left fielder went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Najee Gaskins the Huskies center fielder, went 2 for 4 with home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Jordan Joseph, the Huskies shortstop went 3 for 4 with two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Quade, the Huskies third baseman went 2 for 4 with two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Toran Shahidi, the Huskies catcher had a big game, he went 4 for 4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Dylan Haskamp, the Huskies DH went 1 for 3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matthew Meyer the Huskies first baseman went 1 for 4 with two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mitch Mallek the Huskies right fielder went 1 for 4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he score one run. Ethan Ibarra the Huskies second baseman was credited with two RBI’s.

The Golden Bears starting pitcher, Connor Hurley was the pitcher of record. Carter Schmidt went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Ryan Christopherson went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s. Cole Kirchen went 2 for 2 or two RBI’s and Pat Bordewich went 1 for 4 with a RBI.

SCSU HUSKIES 17 BEMIDJI UNIVERSITY BEAVERS 3 (7 Innings)

The Huskies, Trevor Koenig a 6”11” lefty from St. Cloud Tech High School started on the mound. He threw three innings, he gave up five hits, surrendered two runs. Zach Walz, a right hander from Grand Forks Central High School threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recored one strikeout. Aaron Hammann, a junior right hander threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he surrendered one run. Ryan Wesely, a senior right hander from Holman High School of Wisconsin threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies pounded out twenty-one hits, including five extra base hits, a pair of home runs and three doubles. The Huskies had six with multi-hit games, Jordan Joseph the Huskies senior shortstop had a great game, he went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and a double for five big RBI’s, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan’s grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning, broke open what was a close game up to that point. Mitch Mallek the Huskies senior right fielder had his best game of the spring, he went 4 for 5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored three runs. Lenny Walker, the Huskies left fielder, had a very good game, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and a double for six bigs RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ethan Ibarra the Huskies third baseman had big game, he went 3 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored three runs. Mathew Meyer, the Huskies catcher, had good game, he went 2 for 5 with two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Najee Gaskins the Huskies center fielder, went 1 for 2, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Toran Shahidi the Huskies DH earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Caeden Harris, the Huskies center fielder went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp, the Huskies second baseman, a freshman form Sauk Centre High School went 3 for 4 and he scored two runs. Nathan Strobel a senior from Republic High School of Missouri went 1 for 1 with a RBI.

The Beavers starting pitcher Xavier Carrasco was the pitcher of record. Blake Huntley went 1 for 3 with a RBI and Kade Nelson went 2 for 3 and he scored two runs. Drake Wowra went 2 for 2 and Jacob Carlson went 1 for 4. Caleb Carlson went 1 for 4 and Isiah Grancorvitz went 1 for 4.

Upcoming Games:

Friday March 8 t

Southwest Minnesota State Univ. Mustangs (3:00)

Minot State Univ. Beavers