SCSU Baseball Tops Concordia Tuesday

The Huskies jumped on the Bears of Concordia College of St. Paul with 3 early runs in the first and they continued to runs thru the game for a big 12-1 NCC win. The Huskies pounded out 16 hits including 4 hour runs and 3 doubles.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 CONCORDIA BEARS 1 (8 Innings)

The Huskies starting pitcher Luke Tupy a 6’5” lefty from New Prague High School threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, gave up one run and he recorded 7 strikeouts. Jack Habeck a lefty freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded 4 strikeouts. Eli Emerson freshman right hander from Rocori High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded 3 strikeouts. Jacob Bradley a junior righty from Lake Stevens, Washington threw 1 inning in relief to close it out, he gave up a pair of hits and he recorded 1 strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett a freshman form Appleton, Wisconsin went 3 for 5 with a home run for 2 big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he score 3 runs. Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Springs, Missouri went 2 for 3 with 2 big home runs for three RBI’s, he scored four runs, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kenal, Arkansas had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went

2 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California wen 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 1 for 1 with a double and he scored a run. Mason Diaz a freshman from Valparaiso, Indiana went 1 for 1 for a RBI and Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1 for 2. Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Parker Savard a sophomore from Hanmer, Ontario went 1 for

The starting pitcher for the Bears was David Go, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up 2 hits, three runs and surrendered three walks. Joey Atkinson a senior from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up 5 hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bears were led on offense by Nick Thimsen, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Petrich Bordewick went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk. Ryan Bastyr went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Chase Maier went 1 for 1. Jarod Wandersee and Ryan Christopher both earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday April 2nd

Minnesota State U Mankato

2 games 1:30/3:30

Joe Faber Field

Saturday April 3rd

Minnesota State U Mankato

12:00

Joe Faber Field