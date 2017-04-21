SCSU Baseball To Hold Benefit For Pete Pratt Saturday

The St. Cloud State baseball team will team up with the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill Saturday night to benefit former SCSU player and coach Pete Pratt.

The Huskies will celebrate Alumni Day on Saturday at Joe Faber Field as part of their doubleheader with Winona State. There will also be a fundraiser for Pratt following the game at the Ultimate, with a portion of food sales going toward helping him with his medical bills.

"A year ago in March I went in for a diabetic exam, and they found a growth behind my right eye," Pratt said. After a series of injections doctors found an infection.

"Then this past January I just wasn't feeling right and doctors told me I needed open heart surgery," Pratt said. "I just got back from the Mayo Clinic, then had to go to Fargo for heart surgery."

"I'm just battling some infections, but operating above ground," Pratt said.

Pratt says he is "humbled and amazed" that so many people have reached out to help.

"You kind of don't realize how many good friends you have until something like this happens," Pratt said.

"Pete will be there on Saturday, then we will be doing a nice benefit dinner at the (Ultimate), SCSU coach Pat Dolan said. "Tommy Frericks has really been good to us and helped us set this up."

"Pete is like a cat with nine lives, and the expenses are really piling up for him," Dolan said. "Huskies help Huskies."

Over 25 former Huskies will be on hand for Alumni Day, including most members of the 2016 NSIC championship team. The doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Faber Field.

Pratt also has a Go Fund Me page for those who would like to donate to his cause.