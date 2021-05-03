SCSU Baseball Sweeps Northern State

SCSU HUSKIES 9 NORTHERN STATE U WOLVES 4

The Huskies swept their double header over their NSIC rivals the Wolves. They collected ten hits, including two doubles and a home run to give their pitcher a good cushion. Lefty junior Matt Osterberg started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Freshman right Eli Emerson closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade, he went 2 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller went 1 for 2 with a home run for 2 RBI’s. John Nett went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Shusterich went 1 for 3 for a RBI and a walk. Paul Steffenson went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Gamm went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Kyle Rodriguez went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallet went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson earned three walks and he scored two runs.

The Wolves starting pitcher Zach Harold threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, two walks, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Hartford threw one inning in relief, he gave up three runs and issued four walks. Tate Hensley threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Ben Carolin, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Justin Hutter went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Sauer was credited for a RBI. Reece Ragatz went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch and Isaiah Chevalier went 1 for 4. Spencer Sarringar, Jack Paulson and Jackson Meyer all earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 13 NORTHERN STATE U WOLVES 3 (7 Innings)

The Huskies defeated the Wolves in game No. 2 in seven innings, backed by sixteen hits, including three home runs, two triples and six doubles. Lefty Trevor Koenig started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Adam Winkels threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffenson, he went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double for 5 RBI’s and he scored four runs. John Nett went 3 for 5 with a home run and a double for 2 RBI’s and he scored three runs. Tate Wallat went 2 for 5 with a triple and a double for 2 RBI’s. Max Gamm went 3 for 5 with a triple and he scored a run. Ean VonWald went 2 for 3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Rodriguez went 1 for 2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Quade went 1 for 5 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Shusterich, Tyler Schiller and Lenny Walker all earned walks.

The Wolves starting pitcher Max Otto threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. M. Tolh threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. B. Ford threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Ben Carolin, he went 2 for 3 with a home run and he scored two runs. Justin Hutter went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Jackson Paulson went 1 for 3 with a double. Jackson Meyer went 1 for 2 and he scored a run, Karson Hessen went 1 for 3 and Spencer Sarringer earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 6 NORTHERN STATE U WOLVES 5

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rival the Wolves, for a three game sweep. The Huskies collected eleven hits, including two doubles and a triple to give their pitchers support. Lefty freshman Jack Habeck started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. A 6’5” junior righty, Fabian Villegas threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Sophomore righty, Riley Ahern threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he did issue three walks. A senior righty Mack Larson threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Huskies offense was led Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 3 for 5, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Paul Steffensen a junior from Kenal, Arkansas went 2 for 5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Tate Wallet a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1 for for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI. CJ Breen a junior from Livonia, Michigan went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 3, with a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah, Washington was hit by a pitch.

The Wolves starting pitcher Seth Brewer threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mike Stubbs threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Burgess threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Pugliano threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolves offense was led by Karson Hester, he went 2 for 5 with a double for 3 RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored once. Justin Hutter went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Ben Carolin went 1 for 2 with a double, three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Spencer Sarringer had a pair of walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jackson Meyer went 1 for 4, Jack Paulson and Reece Rugatz both were credited for a RBI and Isaiah Chevalier had a pair of walks.

The Huskies after their weekend sweep of the Wolves are now 19-11 overall and 17-8 in the NSIC.

