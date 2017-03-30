SCSU Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader

The St. Cloud State Husky baseball team swept the Northern State Wolves in a doubleheader Wednesday in Aberdeen. The Huskies have now won five straight games to improve to 16-6 overall.

The Huskies won game one 7-0 behind a shutout pitching performance from Shannon Ahern. The freshman from Inver Grove Heights allowed just three hits in seven innings of work while striking out three.

Jackson Goplen notched a pair of runs batted in to pace the Huskies offense in a 9-2 game two win.

The Huskies will host Upper Iowa at noon on Saturday for their home opener. SCSU will also play at home Sunday afternoon.