SCSU Baseball Sweeps Concordia Sunday

The St. Cloud State baseball team swept Concordia-St. Paul Sunday in an NSIC baseball doubleheader. The Huskies took game one 4-1 in 13 innings before prevailing 11-1 in game two.

Jackson Goplen's three-run home run in the top of the 13th inning sent SCSU to the win in game one. Mitch Mallek finished 3-5 in the win for the Huskies, while Sauk Rapids native Matt Meyer added a pair of hits.

Dominic Austing received a no-decision after seven innings of quality work, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out four.

The second game was far less dramatic, with the Huskies scoring a pair of runs in the first and fifth innings before pulling away with six runs in the top of the seventh.

Matthew Osterberg picked up the win in game two after tossing six innings and allowing no earned runs on just two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Matt Meyer finished 2-5 with five runs batted in.