SCSU Baseball Splits With Winona State

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL REPORT

The Huskies moved their scheduled games with Winona State to Tuesday at Faber Field. The Warriors are 9-9 overall coming into these games and 6-7 in the NSIC.

SCSU HUSKIES 8 WINONA STATE U WARRIORS 3

(Game No. 1 Tuesday)

The Huskies collected fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles to give their pitchers good support. Jack Habeck started on the mound for the Huskies, a lefty from Appleton, Wisconsin. He threw 5 2/3 innings to earned the win, he gave up just two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Bradley a righty from Lake Stevens, Washington threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and three runs. Eli Emerson a freshman, right hander form Rocori High School threw one inning in relief to close it out. He gave issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense had nine different players collect hits; led by John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin. He went 2 for 3 with two doubles for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kenal, Arkansas went 2 for 3 with three stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 3 for 3 and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI. Jake Shusterich a senior from Nipomo, California went 2 for 4 and Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Spring, Missouri went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Kyle Rodrigues a junior from Issaquah, Washington had two sacrifices.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Bailey Banasynski threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bailey was the pitcher of record and Mitchell Mueller threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Warriors collected five hits; Carter Brinkman went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Derek Baumgartner went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Savary went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Kohnke went 1 for 4.

WINONA STATE U WARRIORS 5 SCSU HUSKIES 1

(Game No. 2 Tuesday)

The Huskies split their games with the Warriors, they couldn’t put any hits together. They are no 8-8 overall and 6-5 in the NSIC. The Warriors starting pitcher Cameron Kramer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earned the win. He scattered four hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nicolas Herold threw four innings in relief, he gave issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the save.

The Warriors offense was led by Sam Kahnle, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Williams went 3 for 5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Cartier Brinkman went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nick Herbst went 1 for 5 with a stolen base. Austin Savary went 1 for 4 and Jake Brill went 1 for 4. Derek Baumgartner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was freshman, lefty Luke Tupy from New Prague High School. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts, he was the pitcher of record. Tommy Thompson a freshman right hander from Chanhassen High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Mack Larson a senior right hander from Tacoma, Washington threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and the recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by their catcher Caleb Marquez, he went 1 for 4 and right fielder Matt Quade went 1 for 3. Tate Wallat their third baseman went 1 for 3 and Jake Shusterich their first baseman went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch. Paul Steffenson their center fielder was it by a pitch and he earned a walk. Huskie

shortstop earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Schiller, DH, had a stolen base.

NEXT HUSKIES GAMES:

Saturday April 10th

University of Sioux Falls

1:30/3:30 @ Faber Field

Sunday April 11th

University of Sioux