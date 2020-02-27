SCSU Baseball Splits With Concordia Wednesday

SCSU Athletics

SCSU HUSKIES 7 CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY of ST. PAUL BEARS 0

The Huskies starting pitcher, Blake Flint a senior from Pinnacle High School of Phoenix, Arizona threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Senior Zach Walz from Grand Forks Central Forks Central High School of Grands Forks, North Dakota threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Avery Stevens a 6’6” right hander from Chaparral High School of Castle Rock, Colorado retired one batter that he faced.

The Huskies offense was led by their third baseman Tyler Hajjar a junior from Liberty High School of Peoria, Arizona, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. The Huskies right fielder Josh Hill a junior from Tolleson Union High School of Avondale, Arizona went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. The Huskies center fielder John Nett a freshman from Kimberly High School of Appleton, Wisconsin went 1 for 4 for a RBI and one stolen base. Huskie second baseman, Aaron Hammann a senior from Chaparral High School of Parker, Colorado went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew Bulson, in a pinch hitter role, a red-shirt freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1 for 1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Left fielder Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson Union High School of Tolleson, Arizona went 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Kyle Rodriquez, the Huskies shortstop a junior from Issaquah High School of Washington went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Sandoval the Huskies catcher a junior from Mountain Ridge High School of Glendale, Arizona earned a walk and senior Matt Quade from Paynesville High School scored a run.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Bears was Conner Hurley. The Bears offensive leaders included: Jarod Wandersee, he went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Christopher went 1 for 3. Ryan Bastyr went 1 for 3, Shea Pekarek went 1 for 3, Jack Young went 1 for 3 and Justin McGuigan went 1 for 3. Both Griffin Lapp and Patrick Borewick both earned one walk.

CONCORIDA UNIVERSITY of ST. PAUL BEARS 7 SCSU HUSKIES 6

The Bears starting pitcher Ryan Christopher threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Shane Benson threw 1 1/3 innings to close out the game, he gave up three hits and one to earn the win.

The offensive leaders for the Bears were Ryan Christopher, he went 2 for 3 with a triple and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Goeffker went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBI’s and Matt Pietsch went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and scored one run. Pat Bordewick went 3 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Chandler Iback went 2 for 2.

The Huskies 6’ 11 junior left hander Trevor Koenig started on the mound, he threw five solid innings. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. George Loxtercamp, a 6’5” sophomore gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Lefty Jack Habeck threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Avery Stevens, 6’5” right hander threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Murphy a freshman from Hugo, Minnesota gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and one run, he was the pitcher of record.

The Huskies offense was led by their catcher Drew Bulson, he went 1 for 3 with a three run home run. Huskies second baseman Aaron Hammann went 2 for 3 with two RBI’s and left fielder Lenny Walker went 2 for 3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. John Nett, their center fielder went 2 for 4 and he scored a run and Josh Hill, right fielder, went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Jake Shusterich went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a one run and Alex Holets entered the game as a pinch runner and he scored one run.

UPCOMING GAMES

The Huskies will be traveling to sunny Florida for the Russmatt Invitational held at Aubrundal and Leesberg, Florida. They will play seven games, starting on March 5th thru March 11th. They open up with Wilmington University. On the 5th, Ashland University, U of M Crookston, Gannon University and Minnesota State Mankato University, Westchester University and Northern State University.