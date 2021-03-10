SCSU Baseball Routs Bemidji State

SCSU HUSKIES 21 BEMIDJI BEAVERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Huskies finally got their hitting and their pitching clicking, they collected 16 hits, This included four hour runs and four doubles, they put up big numbers in the third with five runs, in the fourth with 7 runs and in the fifth with nine runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher Luke Tupy, a junior lefty from New Prague High School threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Winkels a freshman right hander from Albany High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School. He went 4-for-5 with two big home runs for seven RBI’s and he scored four runs. C. J. Breen a junior from Livonia, Michigan went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a grand slam. Parker Savard a sophomore from Hanmer, Ontario went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored three runs. Paul Steffenson a junior from Kendal, Arkansas went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Ean VonWald a sophomore from Foley High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Caleb Marquez a junior from Blue Springs, Missouri had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kyle Rodriquez a junior from Issaquah, Washington went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Mason Diaz a freshman from Valparaiso, Indiana was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Reid Conlee a sophomore from Blaine High School earned a walk.

The starting pitcher and the pitcher of record for the Beavers was Parker Borg, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Beavers were led on offense by Sam Kalberer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Isaiah Garncorvitz went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Noah Boser from Pierz High School was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Logan Barrick went 1-for-4 and Owen Anderson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Brendan Paul earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Carlson earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

SCSU HUSKIES vs. BEMIDJI BEAVERS Wednesday 7:30 PM